Truist Financial Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $65.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $55.65 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $219.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Appian by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Appian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

