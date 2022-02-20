Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 25,074 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Graco by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

