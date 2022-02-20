Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 40,169 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,215,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

