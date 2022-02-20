Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 55,262 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,650 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,800 in the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

