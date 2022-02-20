Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

UA opened at $14.46 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

