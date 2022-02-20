Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.24 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $378,221 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.