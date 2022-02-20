Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.