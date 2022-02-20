Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,293,000 after purchasing an additional 499,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,435,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

VLY stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

