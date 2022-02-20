Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 36,000 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.90% of Stratasys worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

SSYS stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $46.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

