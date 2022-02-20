Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 143,300 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Cognex worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 93.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 135.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Cognex stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.