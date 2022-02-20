Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $25,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 139,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

MANH stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

