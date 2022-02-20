Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.58 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.03% of Helmerich & Payne worth $30,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

