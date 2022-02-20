Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 684,200 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $24,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.29 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

