Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,691 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.44% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FR opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

