Two Sigma Investments LP Has $32.70 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.02% of SM Energy worth $32,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $15,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

