Two Sigma Investments LP Has $36.99 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1,464.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

