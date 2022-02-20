Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 17,556 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $18.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

