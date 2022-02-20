Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,616 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average is $158.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

