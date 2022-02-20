Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

