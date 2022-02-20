Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.41-7.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.410-$7.580 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.96.
NYSE:TYL traded down $17.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.28. 362,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.68 and a 200 day moving average of $494.03. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
