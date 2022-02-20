Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.41-7.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.410-$7.580 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.96.

NYSE:TYL traded down $17.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.28. 362,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.68 and a 200 day moving average of $494.03. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

