Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

