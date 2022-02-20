Ubex Hits 1-Day Volume of $143,986.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $581,122.17 and $143,986.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.28 or 0.00262044 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

