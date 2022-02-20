UBS Group AG Acquires 44,066 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,066 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $167,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

