UBS Group Boosts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 336

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 336 ($4.55) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.