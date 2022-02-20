UBS Group Boosts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 336

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 336 ($4.55) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.