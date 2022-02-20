UBS Group Cuts Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €190.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.