UIL Limited (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON UTL opened at GBX 245 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £205.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.70. UIL has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 286.80 ($3.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.05.

In other news, insider David Shillson bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £8,772 ($11,870.09).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

