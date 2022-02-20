United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 158,331 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after buying an additional 94,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,181,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

