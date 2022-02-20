United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Relx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Relx by 44.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,730 ($36.94) in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.47 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.