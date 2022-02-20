United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the period.

BSJL stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

