United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 893 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $248.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.36 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

