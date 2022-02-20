United Fire Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.