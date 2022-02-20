United Fire Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.