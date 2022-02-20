United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives $42.49 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on the stock.

Shares of UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

