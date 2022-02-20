United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Coverage Initiated at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Internet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

