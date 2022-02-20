Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $21.61 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.
About Universal Entertainment
