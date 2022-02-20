Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $9.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,822,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,582. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $212.12. Upstart has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,201 shares of company stock valued at $148,047,359. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

