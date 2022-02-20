Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.10 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,920. Upwork has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,134,494 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $14,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Upwork by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Upwork by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Upwork by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.