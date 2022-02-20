Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.10 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,920. Upwork has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 18.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Upwork by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Upwork by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

