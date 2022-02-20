Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,271,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,644 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

