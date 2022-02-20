urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells $164,400.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 304 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million and a PE ratio of -29.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 207,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

