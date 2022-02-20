Urus Hits 1-Day Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

