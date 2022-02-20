US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Ecology stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in US Ecology by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in US Ecology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in US Ecology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.