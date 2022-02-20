US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 520,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in US Ecology by 856.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

