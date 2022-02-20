US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

US Foods stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

