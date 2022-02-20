Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Shares Up 0.6%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.28. 94,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 118,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USIO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a P/E ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
