Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Shares Up 0.6%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.28. 94,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 118,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USIO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a P/E ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Usio news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $814,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $56,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,537. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

