Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) will announce sales of $178.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $875.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $878.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vacasa.
Several research firms have recently commented on VCSA. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
VCSA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 679,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,660. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About Vacasa
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
