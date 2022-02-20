VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Trading Down 1.1%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $261.70 and last traded at $265.25. 8,617,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,701,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.