Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

