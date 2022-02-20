Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.