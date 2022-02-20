Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,659,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,168,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $3,988,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.