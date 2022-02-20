Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,659,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,168,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $3,988,000.
VCIT stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $96.39.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.