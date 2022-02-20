Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $200.23 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.17 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

